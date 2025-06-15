Sen. Paul: Parade Honoring the Army’s 250 Years Is Soviet-Like

Sen. Rand Paul said he grew up in the ’80s and the only parades he remembers were Soviet and North Korean parades. That is what honoring our military yesterday meant to the libertarian senator. He thinks it was to glorify weapons. Actually, it was to glorify all those who are willing to die for their country for 250 years. He is very misguided.

President Trump was 79 yesterday so he grew up in the fifties. He remembers patriotic Americans after they freed the world in World War II. He remembers the parades and ticker tape parades of the era when people cared about our military. That is what we should bring back.

There is nothing wrong with patriotism and love of country. Everything is right about it. Sen. Paul also brought up expense, but honoring our soldiers on the 250th anniversary is worth every penny. He ignores the fact that it was a very special day, and it had a purpose worth remembering as communists march and riot in our streets.

What do you think? Is Sen. Paul right?

Rand Paul: “I’ve never liked the idea of the parade. I grew up in the ’70s and ’80s, and the only parades I can remember are Soviet parades for the most part or North Korean parades. The parades I remember from our history were different…we never glorified weapons so… pic.twitter.com/KwhuMlzvuG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2025

