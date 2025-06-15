Sen. Paul: Parade Honoring the Army’s 250 Years Is Soviet-Like

M Dowling
Sen. Rand Paul said he grew up in the ’80s and the only parades he remembers were Soviet and North Korean parades. That is what honoring our military yesterday meant to the libertarian senator. He thinks it was to glorify weapons. Actually, it was to glorify all those who are willing to die for their country for 250 years. He is very misguided.

President Trump was 79 yesterday so he grew up in the fifties. He remembers patriotic Americans after they freed the world in World War II. He remembers the parades and ticker tape parades of the era when people cared about our military. That is what we should bring back.

There is nothing wrong with patriotism and love of country. Everything is right about it. Sen. Paul also brought up expense, but honoring our soldiers on the 250th anniversary is worth every penny. He ignores the fact that it was a very special day, and it had a purpose worth remembering as communists march and riot in our streets.

What do you think? Is Sen. Paul right?


Rod Martin
Rod Martin
1 hour ago

I admire Senator Paul on a lot of his beliefs but I remember soldiers coming home and being spit at for doing a job they were sent to do. 250 birthday parade was nice

Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
2 hours ago

We need to install loyalty and respect into our people and remind them who is responsible for our freedom. Without the military, today we would be speaking either German or Japanese. The forces of evil in this country are very strong and have a good grip on a large percentage of the population. Laws almost mean nothing today. Someday, it will come down to our military having to save us.

edwardosan
edwardosan
2 hours ago

What an amazing jakass….

Saltherring
Saltherring
2 hours ago
Reply to  edwardosan

Rand Paul seems to enjoy being contrary, even when it makes no sense and serves no purpose.

