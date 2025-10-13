The Tragic Anniversary Date, Shutdown Schumer Hopes You’ll Never Remember

Wednesday, October 15, will be the 22nd anniversary of one of the worst public transportation disasters in the history of New York City. It was on that fateful day a Staten Island Ferry, the Andrew J. Barberi, rammed full-speed into a concrete pier at St. George ferry terminal. The impact killed 10 and injured close to 100 other passengers.

The crash was so horrific, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg felt compelled to issue a statement saying it was not a terrorist attack.

Oddly missing during the coverage of this catastrophe was Democrat Senator Charles Schumer. Throughout what would normally have been one of those classic ambulance-chasing media moments Chuckie craves, he was absent. There was no spectacle of Schumer racing for a camera and calling for an over-the-top federal response to the the tragedy, and no demands for increased regulations or punishment for all those responsible.

Why no Chuck? The Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation was Iris Weinshall. Iris Weinshall, was Senator Schumer’s wife. If this was unknown at the time it’s not the reader’s fault. The power couple was very careful covering their tracks. In July of 2006 Iris, as a defendant in a related lawsuit, went so far as to have the hyphenated Schumer part of her Weinshall-Schumer name removed and both were virtually unreachable for comments regarding the deadly accident.

An independent federal report found fault with upper management by the ruling, “the lion’s share of culpability in this case as resting with the high-level management of the Ferry Service. Yet while others were disciplined, fired, and/or served jail terms Ms. Wesinshall had the remarkable good fortune to serve as commissioner for another four years. She then took a job at the City University of New York, ironically tasked with overseeing the planning, building, and maintenance of physical structures.

Now comes an update on that remarkable mixture of hypocrisy and deadly irony.

A running joke has been the most dangerous place to be is standing between a camera and Chuck Schumer. Now with Shutdown Schumer in charge, the most dangerous place to stand in the US could be below one of those planes a Dem warned would have to fall “out of the sky” before their crew would essentially agree to open the government.

It’s a sick thought, but given the current thinking of today’s power thirsty, radical, Democrat Party, far from out of character.