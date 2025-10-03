Pope Leo Suggests Deporting Illegals Is Inhumane, Like Abortion

Pope Leo XIV spoke out on abortion, the death penalty, and immigration on Tuesday. He also recommended partisan Dick Durbin to receive a Catholic Church Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on immigration.

Durbin’s work is purely political to get more Democrat voters, and a permanent underclass in America who like his party’s now hardcore left policies. Pope Leo is stepping into politics he knows nothing about.

The Story

Pope Leo from Chicago is friends with radical left Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich and asked him to give the award. Conservative Bishops were displeased since Durbin is a radical supporter of radical abortions. In any case, Dick, a Catholic turned down the award. However, he was “overwhelmed” by Pope Leo defending him on abortion.

The Equivalence Gimmick

Pope Leo drew equivalence between the death penalty of vicious murderers and killing a fully formed baby in the womb. He again drew equivalence between the unrelated killing of an unborn baby and deporting of illegal immigrant. Many of the people brought in are criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats.

“Someone who says ‘I’m against abortion but says I am in favor of the death penalty’ is not really pro-life,” Pope Leo said. “Someone who says that ‘I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

Immigrants are not treated inhumanely by being deported and if they resist, they make it more difficult, but that still is not inhumane. It is inhumane to allow Tren de Aragua to build a vast footprint in this country under Biden whereas they had none before. We have more Chinese gangs, Haitian gangs, radical Islamists, and warlords due to open borders. We have people we can’t afford who are living on the dole, depriving America’s children and families of quality education, jobs, and security.

Bringing unvetted people into countries to destroy who they are is evil.

Pope Leo probably has only the best of intentions, but as a Catholic, I am so glad I don’t have to agree with him. I don’t agree with him at all. He needs to get out of politics. Until the next Pope, I’ve turned him off.

Remembering the Pandemic

During the pandemic, my church caved and closed up shop. They didn’t fight for our freedom. Meanwhile, liquor stores and pot shops were open here in New York.

The USA, using their totalitarian approach, lost more people to COVID than any other nation recorded and we lost our freedoms.

The Church spoke less about abortions, particularly as late term abortions became law.

When a dangerous child mutilation ideology hit the scene, they spoke in whispers if at all.

Pope Leo is no Pope John Paul II. He’s Pope Francis 2.0, and I won’t listen to him except on matters of faith and doctrine. He’s just another leftist.

Durbin has called for comprehensive immigration reform. In other words, he wants amnesty for all people here illegally, forever changing America. He wants no deportations. The only reward he deserves is to be forced to live in a ghetto of his making.

Watch:

Transcript

Covid changed everything for me because I thought the American church was strong and courageous. I thought the American church was actually filled with Christians. And I thought the American church hated tyranny and hated evil, as it says in Psalm 9710, let those of you who love the Lord hate evil. And I was totally wrong. I made the worst prediction American podcasting where I looked into the camera, similar to this, and I said, Hey, these lockdowns, they’re not going to last a long time, because the American church loves liberty. And that was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever said on my show, because the American church did not love Liberty and its proper role.

The American church should be counselor to the king, similar to David Nehemiah, Esther, Mordecai, Jeremiah, Daniel, being counselor to the king is the biblical role and is the rightful role.

And right now there is no counselor to the king. Right now the American church is completely absent. The American church is looking much and more, much and much more like a secular TED talk with good coffee and organized parking with a rock concert in between. And it’s not taking its correct role of speaking truth into the culture of bringing up disciples, not converts of all nations.

Care about your nation

In Jeremiah, 29 seven, it says, demand the welfare of the nation that you are in, because your welfare is tied to your nation’s welfare. We should care about our nation; we should care about our country; we should fast and pray for our nation, as Daniel did in First Timothy, it says pray for all of your leaders by name, for the wants and concerns of which they are dealing with. We should care about what our leaders are grappling with.

And so I’m afraid the American church hasn’t done almost any of these things recently. I mean, there’s still some great pastors out there, Pastor Jack Hibbs, Pastor Rob McCoy, the Barnetts in Phoenix, there are some wonderful churches, but the vast majority, I’m talking about 90 plus percent, of American churches, are cowardly and are not speaking out into the culture with truth and boldness and the goodness of the gospel.

Are they cowardly or is it worse than that? Be careful of what church you join, not the denomination as much as the particular church.

Sources for the article include Arkansas Democrat Gazette and MSN, and the AP.