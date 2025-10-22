Portland Police Protect Antifa Domestic Terrorists from ICE & the Innocent

Andy Ngo reports that lunatic Trantifa Michael P. Backes assaulted a female who was supporting ICE while outside the facility. The Portland Police eventually berated and arrested her. She was charged with a hate crime for calling a man a man. The man was falsely accusing ICE of murdering his “immigrant neighbors.”

ICE is merely doing their jobs and detaining illegal aliens. The anarcho communists and their mayor, city council, governor and police don’t want that. If the Portland Police aren’t Antifa, they might as well be.

This so-called officer said it’s Antifa’s 1st Amendment right to stand in the roadway for now. The laws seem to change at their will.

A @PortlandPolice liaison officer outside the ICE facility says it is a First Amendment right for the rioters to shut down traffic on the road. He says officers will not remove rioters on the street. Video by @OregonFeminist: pic.twitter.com/p4nlumsgXs — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 22, 2025

Shielding Antifa

Reporter Nick Sortor posted the video below showing Portland Police providing cover to Antifa terrorists at the ICE facility. Antifa were beaming spotlights in DHS agents’ eyes.

A DHS agent then came out and confronted Portland Police, calling them out for allowing terrorists to hide behind them.

“She’s literally running behind you guys,” the DHS agent said to a Portland Police Sergeant.

Portland Police pretended they saw nothing at all, although they were standing just 15 feet war from the assailants, which DHS had marked with countless pepper balls, lights, and lasers over the course of several minutes, Sortor wrote.

BREAKING: Portland Police just PROVIDED COVER to Antifa terrorists at ICE Portland who were beaming spotlights in DHS agents’ eyes, and SHIELDED them from DHS@PortlandPolice are literally AIDING a terrorist group. A DHS agent then came out and CONFRONTED Portland Police,… pic.twitter.com/q31XLs82Ar — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 21, 2025

I remember during the George Floyd riots when the media in Portland told reporters to stop covering Antifa violence.

Useless Police Since 2010

The Portland Police have been useless since 2010, Assistant AG Dhillon says.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a full-scale federal investigation into the Portland Police Bureau earlier this month following the controversial arrest of conservative journalist Nick Sortor this month.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has been tapped to lead the probe. Sources confirm that Bondi personally called Sortor to inform him of the action — a gesture he described as “incredibly humbling and deeply appreciated.”

The Trump Justice Department emphasized that Portland Police will not be permitted to “operate as Antifa’s enforcers,” signaling a hard line on political bias within law enforcement.

As of October 21, 2025, the DOJ’s investigation into the Portland Police Bureau is ongoing. The DOJ has not released any findings related to its civil rights probe regarding Sortor’s arrest where charges were dropped days later.

Harmeet Dhillon said sending the National Guard into Portland will not violate Civil Rights laws.

The 9th Circuit also said the National Guard can go, but there is another legal hold up.