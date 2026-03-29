Praise for Those Who Are Destroying Our Jury System

Wrapping up after the No Kings protests, Norm Eisen mentioned his friend Keya Chattetjee from Free DC. Free DC is one of the groups that is holding jury nullification trainings as part of the resistance.

Researcher writes, “Between jury nullification and corrupt D.C. judges, no Democrat or Never Trumper will ever be held accountable in D.C., while they eagerly throw the book at anyone remotely associated with MAGA. …”

During a No Kings 🤡 show wrap-up party, Norm Eisen mentioned his wonderful friend Keya Chattetjee from Free DC. Free DC is one of the groups that is holding jury nullification trainings as part of the resistance. Between jury nullification and corrupt D.C. judges, no… pic.twitter.com/6s1FMiCdgi — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 29, 2026

Jury Nullification

In the District of Columbia, jury nullification refers to the jury’s power to acquit a defendant even when the evidence suggests a conviction.

The Washington Free Beacon researchers found that left-wing activist groups in D.C. are training jurors on how to increase their chances of serving in cases against the Trump administration, teaching them to vote “not guilty” for any reason, even if they believe the defendant broke the law.

A left-wing activist group, Freedom Trainers, is teaching liberals in Washington, D.C., and “across the United States” how to increase their chances of serving as jurors on cases brought by the Trump Department of Justice so they can undermine its chances of securing convictions, training materials reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show.

Freedom Trainers’ fiscal sponsor is the George Soros-funded group Community Change, which is working to make “jury nullification a go-to legal weapon for the Left. Its sessions and training materials, reviewed by the Free Beacon, show how the group teaches “committed people” to gum up federal prosecutions.

Daniel Hunter, the founder of D.C.-based liberal activist group Choose Democracy, and Keya Chatterjee, the executive director of Free DC and former executive director of the US Climate Action Network, formed Freedom Trainers. The group’s members include a hodgepodge of left-wing activists. Author and Council on Foreign Relations member Maria J. Stephan, who recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is listed as one of the group’s trainers. Though Hunter and Chatterjee are known for their activism in D.C., Freedom Trainers says it “has trained hundreds of thousands of committed people across the United States.”