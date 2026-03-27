Steve Bannon’s Unforgiveable Betrayal

Steve Bannon appears to want the US to collapse, then rebuild it in his image. Bannon was Jeffrey Epstein’s advisor and friend and was in daily communication with him. He tried to rehabilitate the pedophile. But the real kicker is that Bannon advised Epstein on how to make Mike Pompeo, an anti-Trumper, President of the United States.

It appears from the Epstein files that Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon laid out a scheme to overthrow the sitting president of the United States using the 25th Amendment. The plan was to install Mike Pompeo as president. And Judas, Mike Pence, and Democrat Nancy Pelosi were in on it.

“Why was he talking about replacing Trump, swapping Pompeo as the VP with Mike Pence, and then using the 25th Amendment to make Pompeo the president?

“These are text messages that appear to confirm Epstein was with Bannon.

“Quote: I like the idea of Pence stepping down in favor of Pompeo. So, when it happens, he becomes president; that’s from allegedly Epstein. And I’m thinking it. What do you mean by it?”

Bannon is responding; that is his name. “Has this been shopped?”

Epstein replies, “Rudy did lay out impeachment, Pelosi vote, and don’t go after Ivanka.”

Bannon says, “Great.” Great, impeaching Trump? We now know Pompeo was not a product of MAGA doctrine and was heavily critical of Trump once he left his first term, showing his true colors. Bannon wanted him to become president.

Boycott CPAC

CPAC invited Steve Bannon to serve as a featured speaker, so obviously, President Donald Trump will not attend.

In this clip, Roger Stone talks about Bannon’s perjury, Bannon’s theft of the Build the Wall fund, and oddly not being imprisoned for it; he was a co-conspirator in a fraud scheme, and then we learn from the Epstein files that he’s advising Epstein and betraying President Trump.

Bannon is not an appropriate speaker at CPAC. Go to ArtVoice to read about Bannon.

I remember Bannon’s interview years ago during Trump’s term, bashing the president. He was fired by Trump after leaking and spreading false narratives. Tucker Carlson also gave an interview in which he unapologetically nuked the president. Megyn Kelly, same thing. Maybe people who betray others should not be trusted again.

Former Trump Adviser @RogerJStoneJr joined @DLoesch and SLAMS CPAC for inviting Steve Bannon as a keynote speaker and exposes Bannon’s past including his ties to Epstein. #DanaRadio Podcast: https://t.co/A9ZuQuXe0x pic.twitter.com/c7b1hUOHd4 — The Dana Show (@DanaLoeschRadio) March 20, 2026

From an X Poster:

I think some people need a reminder:

Megyn Kelly tried to take Trump down before he was even elected in 2016.

Steve Bannon was fired from the administration and later joined forces with Jeffrey Epstein to try to take Trump out.

Massie has never been aligned with Trump.

Tucker Carlson’s own texts in 2020 made clear how he actually felt.

Candace Owens broke with Trump in 2022.

MTG has never been a serious political force.

So as you can see… Everyone leading the charge and telling you MAGA is dead has one thing in common: They’ve all turned on him at one point or another. And somehow, he’s still standing. MAGA isn’t dead. They just learned who not to listen to.