Premier Giorgia Meloni Goes to the Dark Side: Globalism

Last June, Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government authorized the entry of 500,000 foreign workers for the next three-year period, 2026 to 2028. This is an increase over the current three-year period, when it greenlit 450,000 entries.

The new quotas were agreed upon during a cabinet meeting. In a press statement from the Prime Minister’s office, the government underlined that they believe these additional migrant workers are “indispensable for the national economic and productive system and not otherwise available.”

The Italian government is now poised to approve the next multi-year immigration quota decree, or Decreto Flussi, which will authorize 497,550 new work-visa places for non-EU nationals between 2026 and 2028. A draft seen by national daily La Sicilia allocates 164,850 slots in 2026, 165,850 in 2027, and 166,850 in 2028, split between seasonal employees, long-term hires, highly-qualified staff, and domestic caregivers. Compared with the previous three-year plan, the figures mark an 11 percent increase and would bring to almost one million the number of legal labor entries approved during Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s first term.

Unemployment in Italy is 6%. I don’t think they need immigrants. However, they have a population of nearly 59 million, which is shrinking. The EU claims it has to import foreigners to support elderly citizens, and has apparently convinced many of their citizens this is a necessity.

She said she wouldn’t do this:

Before the election, Giorgia Meloni called importing 500k legal immigrants over three years a “planned invasion,” swearing she’d never do it. She also said she would be a great friend of the U.S. and Israel. Now, she’s signed a decree admitting exactly 500k immigrants into Italy… pic.twitter.com/6gegGNrzfX — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) April 17, 2026

Prime Minister Meloni also canceled the defense contract with Israel when it came due. She promised she wouldn’t.

Has she gone to the dark side?