Bombshell on Dems Targeting Parents at School Board Meetings

America First Legal has conclusively proven that former Attorney General Merrick Garland went to great lengths to label parents at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists” and subject them to surveillance.

The Far Left School Board

It began when the far-left National School Board Association sent a letter to Joe Biden claiming the parents were terrifying them and should be labeled as domestic terrorists. It has been said the administration prompted the letter.

The NSBA’s September 29, 2021, letter to Biden in which they requested counterterrorism resources, including the PATRIOT Act, to be used in response to parents protesting at school board meetings. Merely five days later, Attorney General Garland issued a sweeping mandate to federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged “threats” that arose from parents voicing their concerns about Critical Race Theory, mask mandates, and other controversial issues. This flagrant assault on the First Amendment is just one of the many ways the Biden-Harris Administration has weaponized the federal government against the American people.

In an infamous memo dated October 4, 2021, Garland instructed the FBI to form a task force in order to investigate “domestic terrorism” threats coming from concerned parents at school board meetings.

Nationwide outrage over the presence of far-left ideology in schools was prevalent at the time. Many parental rights in education groups were forming to stop it. This was especially true after a boy dressed like a girl in the girl’s bathroom raped a female student. He was transferred to another school in the district and ended up molesting another girl. The father was very verbally upset at a board meeting, and they arrested him.

They Wanted a Federal Hook

“Tamarra Matthews-Johnson, a Counsel in the Office of the Attorney General, working directly for Attorney General Garland, forwarded the press clips of the day to Kevin Chambers of the Deputy Attorney General’s Office, saying, ‘Just checking that you were aware,’ referencing the NSBA letter,” AFL announced in a press release.

“We’re aware; the challenge here is finding a federal hook. But WH has been in touch about whether we can assist in some form or fashion,” Chambers replied about a half hour later.

They wanted a “hook” because the executive agencies, including the DoJ, are in no way independent when Democrats are in charge.

“Despite numerous DOJ career attorneys independently raising serious concerns related to targeting parents and issuing a memo, ranging from a lack of statutory authority, to constitutionally protected speech, and a distortion by the NSBA of the facts on the ground, political leadership at DOJ—including now Judge Sparkle Sooknanan—pushed forward and published the now infamous Garland memo,” AFL wrote in the press release.

Sooknanan was then of the Associate Attorney General’s Office and is now a judge. Great, huh?

Loudoun, a school district of far-left parents, was one of the worst. Garland even considered sending the military to school board meetings.

