Simone Biles Is Inducted Into the Clown World Hall of Fame

By
M Dowling
-
3
25

Olympic champion Simone Biles, who let her teammates down when they needed her, had a meltdown after Riley Gaines criticized Minnesota for allowing a boy to take a high school girl’s softball team to the State title. It certainly diminishes the win when a boy leads the girls.

Biles claimed the former college swimmer turned conservative activist was a “bully” for opposing boys in girls’ sports.

The biological male in questioned, who pitched 35 straight innings in Minnesota as he and the high school girls’ softball team, was allowed to play and won the state championship. It put all the other teams at a tremendous disadvantage.

Boys are bigger, stronger, faster, and more muscular. It’s not fair and besides, he’s a male.

It’s transgender abuse of female athletes who worked so hard for their successes.

Biles accused Gaines of looking like a man as she argued in favor of men playing in women’s sports. I didn’t realize Biles was a clown. We’re inducting her into the Clown Hall of Fame today.

What happened to you, Simone? The irony is that when she was in a position of being abused by a male, she was very supportive of women.

Simone, you were silent when we needed you.


Simone wants women to ‘move over’ for men in their own sports. Yep, clown world Olympian!

If Simone had to compete against men, we wouldn’t even know her name, and that is a fact.


Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
16 minutes ago

Its good that Biles revealed herself to the world that she’s a leftist moron. She never competed in a real sport, just an exhibition where winners and losers are chosen by popularity in their sport.

Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
25 minutes ago

She realized her 15 minutes was up long ago and now has to do something to get her name back in the discussion as she doesn’t have anything to offer and has decided to take the most extreme route for attention.

Taras Bulba
Taras Bulba
34 minutes ago

Not my circus, not my monkeys.

