Simone Biles Is Inducted Into the Clown World Hall of Fame

Olympic champion Simone Biles, who let her teammates down when they needed her, had a meltdown after Riley Gaines criticized Minnesota for allowing a boy to take a high school girl’s softball team to the State title. It certainly diminishes the win when a boy leads the girls.

Biles claimed the former college swimmer turned conservative activist was a “bully” for opposing boys in girls’ sports.

The biological male in questioned, who pitched 35 straight innings in Minnesota as he and the high school girls’ softball team, was allowed to play and won the state championship. It put all the other teams at a tremendous disadvantage.

Boys are bigger, stronger, faster, and more muscular. It’s not fair and besides, he’s a male.

It’s transgender abuse of female athletes who worked so hard for their successes.

NEW: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has a meltdown after Riley Gaines criticized Minnesota for allowing a boy to take a high school girls softball team to the State Title. Biles accused Gaines of looking like a man as she argued in favor of men playing in women’s sports. What a… pic.twitter.com/eYc72KdfJL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 7, 2025

Biles accused Gaines of looking like a man as she argued in favor of men playing in women’s sports. I didn’t realize Biles was a clown. We’re inducting her into the Clown Hall of Fame today.

This is actually so disappointing. It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women’s sports with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports and I say that with my full chest. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

What happened to you, Simone? The irony is that when she was in a position of being abused by a male, she was very supportive of women.

You used to defend girls now support girls being forced to use the restroom in front of men, undress in front of men, and get beat up by men in sports. pic.twitter.com/8Rig918COF — Dr. Interracial (@billysandytodd) June 7, 2025

Simone Biles when she had to endure a predatory man Vs Simone Biles when other girls have to endure predatory men pic.twitter.com/8p9D51seYr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 7, 2025

Simone, you were silent when we needed you.

Actually Simone, this issue could have been nipped in the bud a long time ago if successful & respected athletes like you, who never had to compete against biological males, had said loudly: “This is obviously unfair. This is NOT OK.” But you were silent. pic.twitter.com/wJTckFkg0T — David Burke (@ConservativeTht) June 7, 2025



Simone wants women to ‘move over’ for men in their own sports. Yep, clown world Olympian!

If Simone had to compete against men, we wouldn’t even know her name, and that is a fact.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email