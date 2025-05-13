President Trump Calls on Saudi Arabia to Recognize Israel

President Trump called on Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel on Tuesday, saying, “You’ll be greatly honoring me” by doing so, MSN reports.

That is pressure.

“With the historic Abraham Accords that we’re so proud of, all the momentum was aimed at peace, aimed very successfully,” Trump said

“It’s been an amazing thing, the Abraham Accords, and it’s my fervent hope, wish, and even my dream that Saudi Arabia — a place I have such respect for, especially over the last fairly short period of time, what you’ve been able to do — but will soon be joining the Abraham Accords.”

Trump added: “I think it’ll be a tremendous tribute to your country, and it will be something that’s really going to be very important for the future of the Middle East. I took a risk in doing them, and they’ve been an absolute bonanza for the countries that have joined the Biden administration did nothing for four years.”

Trump also used the speech to threaten Iran with “massive maximum pressure” and “drive Iranian oil exports to zero” if Tehran doesn’t agree to a new nuclear deal.

“The time is right now for them to choose is right now — we don’t have a lot of time,” Trump said.

It’s doubtful they would do it while the war in Gaza rages on.

