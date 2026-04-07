Pro-Regime Iranians Line Bridges & Plants Before the Bombs Fall: They’re Wasting Their Time

Iranians who support the regime are gathering around power plants and on bridges, daring the US to bomb them. I wouldn’t dare Trump, but I never believed these were his targets. Why would he advertise it? It is a diversion. He specializes in the art of surprise.

Think of other targets he might prefer to hit, perhaps Kharg and the fuel depots, ports, or uranium sites. He likely has a map of targets that excludes bridges and power plants. Remember, he would rather not hurt innocent people and deprive them of an economy. When he threatens to send them back to the Stone Age, he is saber-rattling. However, it will be an attack at full strength. It’s unlikely he came unprepared and without plans. Those are media talking points.

President Trump wants out of Iran. His goal is to debilitate their fighting capacity since they want to destroy the West.

JUST IN: Iranians are gathering on bridges and around power plants, forming human chains after threats of US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s civilian infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/DrGFZlfP0E — Current Report (@Currentreport1) April 7, 2026

That being said…

The New York Times writes:

Donald Trump says he is not playing games, and his deadline for Iran’s surrender is tomorrow evening. In a press conference, the president discussed the Iran timeline and the daring rescue of our F-15 WSO. New York Times: President Trump on Monday escalated his threats to devastate Iran if it does not agree to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Tuesday night deadline, even as he again floated the possibility that there could be a diplomatic resolution to the war.

“We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again.”

Mr. Trump said at a White House news conference. If the attacks take place, he added, “It will take them 100 years to rebuild.”

Mr. Trump also gave a laudatory depiction of the rescue of a missing American airman shot down over Iran. The mission involved 155 aircraft and hundreds of people, he said, though “a lot of it was subterfuge” designed to lead Iranian forces away from the aviator. He also revealed that the plane, a U.S. Air Force F-15E, had been downed by a single shoulder-fired missile, reports the New York Times