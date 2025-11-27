Wounded National Guard Member Has a “Mortal Wound”

Wounded National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, is not expected to recover. Her father Gary told the New York Times, “I’m holding her hand right now. She has a mortal wound.”

The NY Times Report

The father of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, who was critically wounded in Wednesday’s attack in Washington, D.C., said Thursday that his daughter is not expected to survive, The New York Times reported.

“I’m holding her hand right now,” Gary Beckstrom told the newspaper about his 20-year-old daughter, a Specialist in the National Guard. “She has a mortal wound. It’s not going to be a recovery.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously spoke about Beckstrom in an interview with Fox News, without naming her, saying: “She volunteered to work on Thanksgiving—working today, as did many other guardsmen and women so that other people could be at home with their families. Yet now their families are in hospital rooms with them, while they are fighting for their lives,” she added. “Everyone just pray today for these two soldiers.”

Andrew Wolfe is in critical condition.