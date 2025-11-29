The FBI searched multiple properties in Washington state and San Diego on Thursday in what officials said was a terrorism probe into Afghan national terrorist Rahmanullah Lakanwal suspected of shooting two National Guard members, who remained in critical condition.

The monstrous murderer who assassinated the 20-year-old woman and then critically wounded the young man, both National Guardsmen, didn’t even bother to learn English or to work. He was on the Internet, with whom I wonder.

Yet, he lived in a $2,000 a month apartment. That was partly thanks to a GoFundMe set up by a TDS leftist couple.

FBI agents raided the $2,000-a-month apartment in Bellingham, Washington, on Thursday, executing search warrants as part of a rapidly expanding terrorism probe tied to Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the gunman who ambushed and shot two National Guard members just steps from the White House.

Lakanwal is facing First Degree Murder and attempted murder. Potential terrorism charges loom.

Authorities have hinted that additional federal charges, possibly terrorism-related, could be forthcoming.

The raid, led by FBI counterterrorism agents, seized multiple electronic devices, cellphones, laptops, iPads, from a residence that stunned neighbors described as “sparse,” with no beds, just couch cushions they would sleep on, and “barely any furniture,” IBT reported.

The Victims

Sarah Berkstrom

The ex-boyfriend of National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom said he “loved her to pieces” after she was fatally shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

“I loved her to pieces,” Adam Carr, who said he dated Beckstrom for six years, told CNN. “She never deserved any of that. I always wished the best for her.”

Her broken hearted father held her hand until she died.

Her family spent an anguished Thanksgiving at her side, saying goodbye.

“I’m holding her hand right now,” her father, Gary Beckstrom, said when reached Thursday. “She has a mortal wound. It’s not going to be a recovery.” That was all he would say.

On Thursday evening Mr. Beckstrom posted on social media, “My baby girl has passed to glory. If I don’t talk to you don’t be offend this has been a horrible tragedy.”

Andrew Wolfe

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said Friday that Wolfe was in “very critical condition.” He is grievously wounded.

Additionally, after NBC News reached out to his family on Thursday, Jason, Andrew’s father, initially declined to comment but then made a brief, emotional plea, asking, “Just pray for my son.”

His mother was more optimistic a day after the surgery.

“Hey there, Andy’s been out of surgery for a few hours. His brain is being allowed space to swell and this first 24 to 48 hours is the biggest thing right now. They have no clue about any lasting effects right now because we’re in this very first stage. The first two weeks will be a waiting game. Right now he’s surviving and alive. We got to see him in ICU and he’s sedated. It feels like a nightmare and this doesn’t feel real,” Melody Wolfe stated. She later followed up with another update, this one striking a noticeably more optimistic tone.

“I want to give everyone an update on our boy. We talked with the neurologist this morning and he said Andy is doing better than they imagined. He’s reacting to stimuli and is opening eyes and trying to move around. They are making sure he is sedated to allow the brain to heal so he is not feeling any pain. With this being said though, we know that with a brain swell, it’ll get worse before it gets better.

But the neurosurgeon is hopeful that things are moving in the right direction. Andy has a very long road ahead and right now we are going hour by hour but miracles are already occurring just with his progress he’s making so far. Your prayers and love mean so much to us and we need you guys to continue lifting Andy’s name up. He will be a walking testimony through this. Our God is good and miracles are happening as we speak.