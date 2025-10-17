President Trump Brings Up the “Unconstitutional” Blue Slips

President Trump again raised the issue of the Senate “Blue Slips” policy. As he said, it prevents him from appointing Republican candidates for US attorneys in certain states. He currently has eight waiting in the wings.

He can only appoint Democrats for these states, which he says is unfair and unconstitutional.

Trump wrote on social media:

“A “Blue Slip” means that if you’re a Republican President, and there happens to be just one Democrat Senator in a state where you are appointing a U.S. Attorney or District Court Judge, you will never be successful in getting a Republican confirmed. In other words, “Blue Slips” are a disaster, and I have eight GREAT Republican U.S. Attorney Candidates who will not be able to fulfill their service to the people of a state that voted overwhelmingly for me. The only one I can appoint is a Democrat, and that’s not the deal. Nobody can say that is fair or, even, Constitutional. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.:

He didn’t mention Chuck Grassley who is protecting it. Last time, it didn’t go over well when he did.

Ditching the blue slip is probably a good idea because Democrats will surely drop it next time they are in office.