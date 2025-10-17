The shutdown Allows Trump To Cut Schumer’s Wasteful Welfare

Now that Chuck Schumer has the government locked down, President Trump told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News that it gives him the power to cut programs Republicans never wanted.
He is cutting the giveaways, welfare, programs like that and the administration is cutting them permanently. They are cutting a $20 billion project that Schumer fought 15 years to get.
THE HOT TOPIC
President Donald J. Trump discusses the government shutdown with Maria Bartiromo in his first interview since the historic Middle East peace deal. pic.twitter.com/mpO5epzqfO
— Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) October 17, 2025