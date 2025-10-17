The shutdown Allows Trump To Cut Schumer’s Wasteful Welfare

Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play.

– Joseph Goebbels

Ought we not to ask the media to agree among themselves a voluntary code of conduct, under which they would not say or show anything which could assist the terrorists’ morale or their cause while the hijack lasted.

– Margaret Thatcher

Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.

– Jim Morrison

Where the press is free and every man able to read, all is safe.

– Thomas Jefferson