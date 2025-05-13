President Trump offers a Stunning New Direction for the USA While in Saudi Arabia

President Netanyahu is allegedly angry about President Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia today. The D.C. pro-war politicians are probably frustrated. No President has ever said what Donald Trump said today. He told the world that the US is done with telling other countries what is right or wrong with their societies. It hasn’t worked, and President Trump said that the US will no longer take that approach. Instead, the US will do business with people who are worthy partners.

It is a new approach to peace and safety.

People take his speech as a jab at Netanyahu’s war approach:

BOOOOM!!! President Trump took a clear jab at Netanyahu and Israel.. The U.S./Saudi relationship is more powerful than ever before, and it will remain that way…

—— “We don’t go in and out like other people (Netanyahu)… it’ll stay that way.”

mj pic.twitter.com/WORbi4q8ld — Alma Gentil (@Chinoy200096633) May 13, 2025

Then there is this:

Trump putting the world on notice that the new leadership and alliances will be based on friendship and commerce; “not chaos.” The Saudi Crown Prince with a smile in agreement and appreciation.pic.twitter.com/koZ9MFh0H2 — Based Infidel (@SouthernSwag_) May 13, 2025

And this:

President #Trump hails his ‘tremendous’ ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – #Riyadh, Saudi Arabia #MBS pic.twitter.com/2rd5I40Bzf — AT World News (@atglobalwire) May 13, 2025

Netanyahu

Netanyahu said yesterday that they will not stop the war. They are going to the end. Even if Prime Minister Netanyahu gets the hostages back, Israel allegedly won’t stop. It’s hard to imagine how President Trump will get Netanyahu to stop.

Before Trump was elected, he made it clear that Israel had to wrap it up. He also said he didn’t want endless wars.

President Trump doesn’t want a war in the region, and he wants Israel to stop. I don’t know if it will work since Netanyahu plans to take over Gaza, but the bombings and takeovers have not worked. After Israel bombed Gaza and then launched the ceasefire, the Hamas terrorists walked out of the tunnels. All that bombing and Hamas were still there. Bombing does seem futile.

However, Netanyahu promised to destroy Hamas, and wants to fulfill that promise. The Israeli people are generally peace-loving, so it’s unclear if they will accept the US’s new tactic.

To a degree, Trump wants to do what China does – shun war for economic superiority.

⚠️Benjamin Netanyahu to Representatives of the War Injured Forum: “We will takeover Gaza and our security control will be there forever. There will be no Islamic caliphate in Gaza, neither of Hams nor of the Palestinian Authority. A decision has been made to go to the end.” pic.twitter.com/P9Me2a0rdC — Vivid. (@VividProwess) May 12, 2025

The media is blowing up the Israel-US situation. They always try to drive a wedge between the US and Israel. It’s hard to believe Trump wouldn’t support Israel when needed, but as far as the Gaza war, he wanted that to end last year before the election. We really have to wait and see how it pans out.

