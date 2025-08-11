President Trump Chooses Prominent Conservative Economist to Head BLS

President Trump will nominate conservative economist E.J. Antoni as the the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after firing the Progressive who recently made a nearly million person error in Biden’s favor.

Antoni is a skeptic about the reliability of the Bureau, but he just wants accuracy and truth.

President Trump thinks the jobs numbers are rigged and trusts Antoni, who is chief economist for Heritage.

“Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE,” Trump posted Monday to Truth Social. “I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role.”

BLS is an independent agency under the Labor Department. They are responsible for measuring and analyzing data on jobs, wages, and the economy, including the monthly jobs report.