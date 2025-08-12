Dems Leading Choice for President Gives a Dizzying Word Salad

Pete Buttigieg is one of the leading Democrat contenders for President in 2028, which shows you how weak their lineup in at this time.

Pete Buttigieg is expected to rule out running for Michigan’s Senate seat, in a move that leaves him free to contest the presidency in 2028.

One of the few survivors of the 2020 Democratic primary, the former transportation secretary is one of Democrats’ top choices for the next election, second only to former Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Newsweek, Democrats seem to think that being from the midwest is a real plus. Is his late father’s role as a communist professor a plus for the midwesterners?

He may be polling well but he has 0% support from black voters.

The Democrats are talking about Pete Buttigieg as a 2028 candidate. Did they forget how terrible his tenure was as Secretary of Transportation? The ships stuck in port. Supply chain failures. East Palestine, Ohio. And 0% support from black voters. pic.twitter.com/5LNeSXcgp5 — Eric Matheny ️ (@ericmmatheny) August 11, 2025

Now that he is done chasing racist overpasses, he is free to run for the Senate but is going to take a pass. Obviously, he wants to run for president again. He is polling ahead of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gavin Newsom.

What a pathetic bunch of inept Democrats. One is worse than the next so far.

In this clip, the 2Way team discussed Buttigieg’s embarrassing word salad of flabby nothingness in response to an important question a candidate needs to answer.

His Presidential Platform

When Pete Buttigieg ran for President last time, he wanted to eliminate the Electoral College which would destroy our Constitution.

He was so dedicated that as he assumed the position of Transportation Secretary, he went out on paternity leave for months, during the pandemic.

He pushed the sexualization of young children in elementary schools.

The man who couldn’t fix potholes in South Bend only to rise to incompetence as Transportation Secretary, wants to legalize drugs.

Buttigieg wants people out of their cars and loves the mileage tax. He had an extreme plan for guns, and naturally wanted free healthcare for all. Pete was fine with people losing their private healthcare.

There’s so much more and it’s all as far left as one can get.