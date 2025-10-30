WaPo, AFGE, United Air, Teamsters Demand Dems Pass the Clean CR

The Washington Post editorial board, the far-left Washington Post, criticized Senate Democrats on Wednesday for holding the government “hostage” for a month in hopes of extending costly Obamacare subsidies and urged them to reopen the government by voting for a clean funding bill.

“The right answer is to reopen the government with a clean funding bill, ideally for a full year, to get food stamps flowing and federal workers back in the office, and then have a debate about ACA subsidies,” the Post editorial said. “Democrats openly acknowledge that they refuse to do this because it would mean giving up their leverage. If they persist, it could mean families start to go hungry.”

Over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) warned in a memo that because of the ongoing shutdown and lack of appropriations, funding for food stamps — officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — would run out by Nov. 1.

It’s not only SNAP recipients. Workers all across the government are going to food banks. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck and Democrats don’t care – it’s leverage.

Federal employees are forced to wait in food bank lines since they’ve not received their paychecks due to the government shutdown. All 53 republicans and 3 democrats have voted to reopen the government, meaning only 4 more Democrat votes are needed.pic.twitter.com/Y5Y4uN9Lol — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) October 27, 2025

The Post believes that now that the “pain point” has reached, Democrats will be forced to end the shutdown. They are also poised to win several races including the New York City mayoral race, and they can frame it as a rebuke of Trump, helping them save face.

They acknowledged that Schumer and Jeffries are afraid of their leftist wing.

“It’s time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today. No half measures, and no gamesmanship. Put every single federal worker back on the job with full back pay — today,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement Monday.

The Federal Government is the largest employer in America; there are 3.4 million career Federal Employees. Their federation AFGE donates 96% to Democrats, and still, they demand the shutdown end.

Federal Workers Say Enough Is Enough: “It’s time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today. No half measures, and no gamesmanship.” Democrats are panicking!

What We Know: The country’s largest federal workers’ union, AFGE, just demanded Chuck Schumer… pic.twitter.com/okn8pFe8mg — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) October 27, 2025

The CEO of United Air demands the shutdown end.

HOLY CRAP! The CEO of United Airlines is now GOING OFF on Chuck Schumer and the Democrats for shuttering the government and refusing to pay air traffic controllers It’s getting worse for Chuck! “Let’s get a CLEAN CR…without putting the American workers and economy at… pic.twitter.com/qjjGKjL0SB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien demanded Democrats end the shutdown.

BREAKING: Teamsters President Sean O’Brien just CALLED OUT the Democrats and DEMANDED that they vote to reopen the government. His message to the Democrats: “Do not put working people in the middle of a problem they should not be in.” “PASS A CLEAN CR.” pic.twitter.com/aNsDA5zXgk — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 30, 2025

You vill starve and like it!