Vance Boetler Visited Other Lawmaker’s Homes the Night of the Murders

The lawmaker killer, Vance Luther Boelter, visited other legislator’s homes the night he murdered the Hortmans and tried to kill the Hoffmans.

After the shooting at the Hoffmans’ home, Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson says Boelter went to a state representative’s home in Maple Grove. However, that lawmaker had been on vacation and was not home at the time.

Boelter then allegedly moved on to the home of a state senator in New Hope. After learning about the shooting of the Hoffmans in Champlin, a New Hope police officer went to the senator’s home to do a wellness check. The officer arrived to find what appeared to be another officer’s squad car, later identified as Boelter’s vehicle, parked outside the home. The officer tried to engage in conversation with Boelter, but he did not respond. By the time more officers arrived, Boelter was gone.

The two lawmakers were not identified, but state Sen. Ann Rest of New Hope said on Monday that she was told Boelter’s SUV was parked near her home Saturday morning.

“I am so grateful for the heroic work of the New Hope Police Department and its officers,” Rest said. “Their quick action saved my life.”

After that, Thompson said Boelter then went to the Hortmans’ home in Brooklyn Park. Upon arrival, police officers saw Boelter several feet from the door. He drew his weapon and gunfire erupted before he rushed inside the house, firing at the front door. He then shot and killed the Hortmans.

They were so close to being safe from a monster.

