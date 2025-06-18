President Trump Explains What “Unconditional Surrender” Means

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

President Trump explained what he means by “unconditional surrender” and a subdued Ayatollah gave his address to his people, many of whom hate him.

President Trump posted “unconditional surrender” as a message to Iran on TruthSocial. Today, a reporter asked President Trump what “unconditional surrender” means. He responded that it means he “had it,” and he wants “no more” of it.

Iran seems impotent for the moment. Putin allegedly told the Ayatollah he is on his own, and that’s how it is right now with Russia. Trump told Putin to end his war with Ukraine first, before he offers to negotiate the Israel-Iran war.

The Ayatollah threatened the US and said this morning that they would never surrender.

China, which has a joint defense deal with Iran, sent their foreign minister out to tell Oman and Egypt they cannot stand by and let this Israel-Iran conflict continue.

If this situation drags on, it will be bad. Israel is now evacuating all Americans.

This morning, President Trump explained that no one knows what he is going to do. He made fun of the reporter who asked him what he’s going to do.

A Subdued Ayatollah

The Ayatollah sounds subdued in his morning speech as he praises his people. We can’t know who is winning this war, but it looks like Israel is.

Yesterday, the Supreme Leader said he had a “surprise” that the world will talk about for centuries. Nothing has happened yet, and President Trump said they want to negotiate while they save face with X posts.

The Iranian Royal family wants to take over Iran. How serious that is, we cannot say.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sonny
Sonny
6 minutes ago

Breaking: Judge Boasberg issues a TRO and orders President Trump to remove the flag poles.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz