President Trump Explains What “Unconditional Surrender” Means

President Trump explained what he means by “unconditional surrender” and a subdued Ayatollah gave his address to his people, many of whom hate him.

President Trump posted “unconditional surrender” as a message to Iran on TruthSocial. Today, a reporter asked President Trump what “unconditional surrender” means. He responded that it means he “had it,” and he wants “no more” of it.

Reporter: What does ‘unconditional surrender’ mean? Pres. Trump: “That means ‘I’ve had it, I give up (the nuclear weapons), no more. 40 years Iran has been saying ‘Death to America’, ‘Death to Israel’, ‘Death’ to anyone they didn’t like. They were bullies and now they’re not.” pic.twitter.com/yZZwr21Efj — Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) June 18, 2025

Iran seems impotent for the moment. Putin allegedly told the Ayatollah he is on his own, and that’s how it is right now with Russia. Trump told Putin to end his war with Ukraine first, before he offers to negotiate the Israel-Iran war.

The Ayatollah threatened the US and said this morning that they would never surrender.

The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him.

They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats. Imam Khamenei

June 18, 2025 pic.twitter.com/QFW8zY3zYC — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) June 18, 2025

Hey Elon, here’s a new marketing angle for X. X. The only social media site where world leaders threaten each other and other nations on a regular basis. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 18, 2025

China, which has a joint defense deal with Iran, sent their foreign minister out to tell Oman and Egypt they cannot stand by and let this Israel-Iran conflict continue.

If this situation drags on, it will be bad. Israel is now evacuating all Americans.

This morning, President Trump explained that no one knows what he is going to do. He made fun of the reporter who asked him what he’s going to do.

LMAO! President Trump just clowned on a “reporter” for asking for specifics about a potential US strike on Iran “You don’t seriously think I will answer that question, right? ‘Will you strike the Iranian nuclear site and what time exactly, sir? Sir, will you strike it? Would… pic.twitter.com/3L7tJhATdS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2025

A Subdued Ayatollah

The Ayatollah sounds subdued in his morning speech as he praises his people. We can’t know who is winning this war, but it looks like Israel is.

Yesterday, the Supreme Leader said he had a “surprise” that the world will talk about for centuries. Nothing has happened yet, and President Trump said they want to negotiate while they save face with X posts.

The Iranian Royal family wants to take over Iran. How serious that is, we cannot say.

In this new video message from #Iran‘s regime’s supreme leader, the video quality is notably lower than usual coming from Khamenei’s Office. pic.twitter.com/x4iNA2R4wZ — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 18, 2025

