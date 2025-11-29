President Trump Looks to Mass Deportations After Terror Attack

President Trump made the decision to permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the US system to fully recover. He said he would also terminate millions of admissions under his predecessor Joe Biden and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States and is incapable of loving our country.

This follows the horrific attack on our National Guard, killing National Guard member Sarah Berkstrom and critically wounding National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe. Trump has had enough.

The President plans to end all federal benefits and subsidies for non-citizens, denaturalized migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and any foreign national he described as a public charge, security risk, or incompatible with western civilization. Undoubtedly Chuck Schumer’s far left judges and NGOs will sue to halt or delay it. However, Trump has the right to end TPS and pull back on green cards and visas.

According to Zero Hedge, if Trump employs the Insurrection Act, he can deploy the National Guard to directly deport people who don’t belong here. It would expedite deportations. Oddly politicians who supposedly represent us had no problem with them pouring in by the millions but somehow, it’s inhumane to send them back out. Zero Hedge said deporting people who came here illegally even those who haven’t committed a criminal act other than breaking through the border, is popular among Americans.

The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on if and how President Trump may use the Insurrection Act. Hopefully, he can use it to deport the unfriendlies who will not assimilate and rob us blind as they fight our laws, because if he can’t get these people out, we won’t survive as a Republic. They are changing who we are, and it has nothing to do with race.

If we don’t get the worst of these people out, we are facing terrorism and expansive criminal activity in perpetuity. It is existential. Try to remember who did this to us and it wasn’t Donald Trump.

Read a thorough article on the issue at Zero Hedge.