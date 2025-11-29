The Ukrainian delegation is coming to the US for a Sunday meeting to discuss the peace deal.

Ukrainian delegation of senior government officials is traveling to the United States for talks with the Trump administration on Sunday about the proposed peace plan to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, was appointed by President Volodymyr Zelensky to lead the delegation. Umerov was tapped for the role after Zelensky fired his top advisor, Andriy Yermak, on Friday after Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency raided his home.

“The task is clear: to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war,” said Zelensky. “Ukraine continues to work with the United States in the most constructive way possible.”

The Ukrainian officials are slated to meet in Florida with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Bloomberg reported.

Ukraine allegedly agrees with the core principles of the 28-point plan.

According to CNN, President Trump is signaling to President Zelensky and the EU to accept the latest peace plan. If not, they’re on their own. CNN is referencing the 28-point plan hammered out by US and envoys to Russia. On Friday, President Trump said the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky would “have to like” the US plan. CNN said Trump has been sending mixed messages.

The mixed messages involve him saying that the 28-point plan was just a first effort, but he’s gone back to it because Russia won’t deal, especially now that the corruption scandal has erupted. If they continue fighting, Ukraine will lose more land and more soldiers.

What CNN fails to mention is that Ukraine has no leverage and Russia is holding all the cards. It was the previous US administration and the EU that insisted on continuing this war instead of employing any diplomacy. There was no diplomacy. They just kept saying it wouldn’t work but they didn’t try.

In the beginning, after the invasion, Putin offered roughly the equivalent of the Minsk II agreement again. The Minsk II agreement is the one that Germany and France worked out but later admitted it was just a farce to give Ukraine time to build their army.

That didn’t work out very well. At one point, President Zelensky was working out a peace deal with Putin when Boris Johnson reportedly stepped in and stopped the deal.

Even now, the EU wants them to keep on fighting and the stories of people being killed and wounded are horrific. The EU nations gave up their militaries for the most part and can’t defend themselves. They are also in financial trouble, and shouldn’t be the decision makers in this IMHO.

As Trump said, Ukraine keeps losing land. Russia has said that they will just keep fighting till they get the other 15% of Donetsk if that’s the way it has to go.

Andrey Yermak May or May Not Be Guilty

According to Azerbaycan24, the EU warned Ukraine that they must prosecute and convict high profile figures implicated in corruption schemes to be able to join the EU, the bloc’s justice commissioner Michael McGrath has said. He issued the warning in an interview with Politico on Friday after the latest $100 million graft scandal, which has been disastrous for Ukraine at this time. The scandal goes to the highest levels and to Zelensky’s right-hand man Andrey Yermak.

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s close associate Andrey Yermak has decried the lack of support he received after an anti-corruption raid, which prompted his resignation as chief of staff.

Investigators from Ukraine’s Western-backed anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO searched Yermak’s apartment on Friday morning. Although he was not charged with any crime, Yermak tendered his resignation hours later.

“I’m disgusted by the filth directed at me, and even more disgusted by the lack of support from those who know the truth,” he added, without specifying further.

Yermak denied any wrongdoing and said he had resigned because he did not want to “create problems” for Zelensky. “I’m going to the front and am prepared for any reprisals,” he said, seemingly implying that he would serve on the front line.

Opposition MPs say he embezzled.

The scandal has shown how wide and deep the corruption is in Ukraine which people probably knew before this. I can’t believe this is news.

The Independent Says the Ukrainian Government Is Now Working Well

The Independent UK reported that the corrupt officials involved are all going to be prosecuted and convicted if guilty because the Ukrainian government is now working as it should. That’s a tough one to believe. The outlet claimed that Russia’s trolls are saying the government can’t deal with it but it’s not true.

The entire media has become a bunch of propagandist trolls. It's hard to know what's true but this is the latest report.

People who fled really should look inward. It's not President Trump's job to fight the war, and no one said we'd send our military to fight their war.

