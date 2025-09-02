President Trump Looks to Open Insane Asylums, & Save Children’s Lives

President Donald Trump is open to reopening state-run insane asylums to make the streets safer from people who have serious mental illness problems.

Speaking to The Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese, Trump talked about the success of the crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C.. Reese them asked whether he would be open to the government reopening insane asylums to institutionalize mentally ill individuals.

“Yeah, I would,” Trump explained. “Well, they used to have them, and you never saw people like we had, you know, they used to have them. And what happened is states like New York and California that had them, New York had a lot of them.”

“They released them all into society because they couldn’t afford it,” he added. “You know, it’s massively expensive. But we had, they were all over New York. I remember when I was growing up, Creedmoor. They had a place, Creedmoor, they had a lot of them, Bellevue, and they were closed by a certain governor.”

“And I remember when they did, it was a long time ago, and I said they didn’t release these people? And they did,” the president continued. “They released them into society, and that’s what you have. It’s a rough, it’s a rough situation.”

The reporter pressed how soon President Trump might be looking into this option, and he indicated the situation was “so dangerous, so dangerous.”

He also said it would save children’s lives.

That sounds like he will address it soon.

pic.twitter.com/hIJyKXTPox — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 1, 2025

