The Curious Case of Robert Westman’s Parents

Alex Jones found out that the father worked as a contractor for the CIA and DoD for 29 years. Yet, when it came to his son, he didn’t anticipate this.

Alex Jones draws a comparison between this connection and the intelligence connections to the two men who tried to kill Donald Trump. I don’t think we can go there yet.

I don’t see the benefit in a CIA op to kill innocents in a church so I’m not buying that.

The parents knew he was mentally disturbed. He was allegedly on some serious drugs, including SSRIs. Did they know about his guns and his videos? Maybe Dad should lawyer up like Mom.

Non-Cooperation

Westman’s mother is not cooperating with the police and hired a criminal attorney. My guess is she is afraid she will be prosecuted for her son’s crime. The government has been doing that lately.

She has allegedly fled to Florida, distraught over the horrific event.

The killer’s mother Mary Grace Westman worked as a secretary at Annunciation for five years until she retired in 2021, according to the church’s website.

Robert, fake Robin, graduated from the school, which is less than a mile from the family’s small Tudor-style family home on a quiet tree-lined street.

The police have executed four search warrants and retrieved extensive information on Robert.

The media can’t decide if they should call him a she or a he. I’ll help them. He’s a he and was sorry he transitioned. Robert just wished he was born a girl.

Westman was very mentally disturbed and could possibly had an illness that didn’t reveal itself until his late teens. Having worked with parents of deeply troubled children, I can tell you that the denial of their child’s problems is a real mental condition. Some cannot see the truth, literally.