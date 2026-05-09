President Trump Might Fire Dr. Marty Makary

President Trump is considering firing Dr. Marty Makary. He works at breakneck speed, and if you don’t, you won’t last. Dr. Makary is working extremely slowly.

President Donald Trump is considering firing Dr. Marty Makary. He has been frustrated with his slow performance as Food and Drug Administration commissioner, though he has not made a final decision.

Makary’s tenure as FDA chief has been marked by months of upheaval at the agency. Drugs were rejected, staff departed, and there is pressure to act on abortion pills. reports NBC News.

Makary, a former John Hopkins surgeon, was confirmed as FDA commissioner in March 2025. He was seen as an ally to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sharing skepticism of the Biden administration’s Covid response and embracing the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

President Trump recently hired pro-vaccine Dr. Saphier, and now, with this latest move, it seems he might be moving away from MAHA.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to fire FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, per reports. Trump responded to the report, saying, “I’ve been reading about it, but I know nothing about it.” pic.twitter.com/4p8UdFaMsV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 8, 2026

Too Slow for President Trump

In Makary’s first months at the helm, the FDA unveiled an effort to banish artificial dyes from the nation’s food supply, and he helped usher in a stricter process for approving COVID shots.

Capitol Hill is frustrated.

Makary had yet to release a promised safety review of the abortion pill mifepristone. He wants to release the review after the midterms.

The FDA under Makary has also faced blowback for the agency’s rejection of rare-disease drugs. One such gene therapy drug by UniQure to treat Huntington’s disease was rejected. It led to the ouster of Dr. Vinay Prasad.

The FDA also declined to review Moderna’s application for an mRNA flu vaccine. It reversed its decision about a week later. I won’t be getting that one.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Trump was frustrated with Makary for not moving quickly enough to approve flavored vapes and nicotine products. Trump wants to save vaping. Politico said the President greenlit preparations to move Dr. Makary out.