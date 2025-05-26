Honoring the Truth Five Years After the Death of George Floyd

Five years ago yesterday, George Floyd died from a drug overdose. A video of an officer using a hold he was trained to use became the calling card for so-called police brutality. It signaled the rise of Black Lives Matter and the anti-police movement.

Black Lives Matter is a communist organization. It was heavily funded by George Soros. It’s name was regaled by the media as they dehumanized white people as white supremacists.

White Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and Police Lives Matter were branded as the slogans of Nazis.

Mr. Floyd was an unfortunate soul who walked the wrong roads in life over and over. It’s very sad, but his death was used to promote a narrative aimed at destroying our justice system. The ringleaders were far-left Democrats and their armies were communist and anarchist Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Filmmaker Liz Collin had the courage to tell the truth in a documentary, The Fall of Minneapolis. Everyone should watch it instead of condemning anyone who does not stand up for the deceased criminal George Floyd. Mr. Floyd, a career criminal with a drug addiction problem, spent years in a Texas prison for holding a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach. She was also pistol-whipped during the robbery he was engaged in.

The hardcore left movement was used to burn down cities, assault officers, defund the police, and make a joke out of our now two-tiered justice system. Innocent Americans fell for it thanks to the media.

(5) years ago today George Floyd OD’d from Fentanyl poisoning, and they pinned it on Derek Chauvin bc it fit the lefts narrative Liz Collin released her findings the media ignored it..so you folks know what to do We are the media now… pic.twitter.com/xhWusQ1XJH — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) May 25, 2025

The Fall of Minneapolis

Cowardly Politicians

Politicians like John Cornyn jumped on the false narrative to pander to a truly badly-treated race of Americans. He was one of the many who did not tell the truth when we needed it. While black people have a history of being treated terribly, it is no longer the case, and George Floyd was no hero.

It is no longer 1864 or 1964.

We owed black people something and we have paid – with a Civil War. As for the horror of Jim Crow – talk to the Democrats who caused it. However, they’re probably mostly dead.

BETRAYALRINO Texas Senator John Cornyn called the BLM RIOTS “POWERFUL Demonstrations” and believes that “racial injustice” is an issue in America’s courts and society. Cornyn also PRAISED the Violent Felon, George Floyd. WTH!! VOTE HIM OUT! Follow: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/tnr79CWAzF — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) May 25, 2025

They hold silence for a thug who OD’d after holding a pregnant woman at gunpoint

But nothing for our fallen warriors on Memorial Day weekend?https://t.co/3PZSfBL6py — MAG1775 (@Mar50cC5O) May 25, 2025

