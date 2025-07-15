We Might Finally Get Rid of the Department of Education

In good Supreme Court news, the Union’s Department of Education will be dismantled. The Department of Education was Jimmy Carter’s gift to the Teacher’s unions. They have achieved nothing. Having worked with them for three decades, I can honestly say they are nothing but a roadblock to good education.

Eliminating the massive useless bureaucracy will bring the funds closer to home and might bring some accountability.

The wokes are keeping black children from advancing. At least red states will have more control over what the children learn. The blue states will continue to be a problem.

Listen to this DEI nonsense.

Former DEI trainer Eric Smith says American Universities are being taught to reject white teachers From the official College Composition and Communication Conference: “Even the presence of white professors is a problem that does some kind of psychic harm to students of color.” pic.twitter.com/M77nPdnKn9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 10, 2025

There might be some kinks here and there during the transition, but trust me, you won’t miss the Department of Education. Sheria Smith, a union president, claims it’s more of the administration’s reign of terror, but the DoE is itself reign of terror. She is making it about women and people of color. (Who doesn’t have some color to their skin?)

Last time I was in Albany writing curriculum all they cared about was getting rid of American History.