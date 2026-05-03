Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a phone conversation with President Donald Trump. His aide, Yury Ushakov, provided a transcript summary of the conversation. “The call lasted for more than an hour and a half. The exchange between the two presidents was conducted in a friendly manner and was frank and businesslike,” Ushakov wrote.

Putin began by offering sympathy and support for the near-assassination. the day before Melania’s birthday.

The conversation quickly went to Iran and the Persian Gulf.

At the same time, the President of Russia pointed out that if the United States and Israel resume military action, this would inevitably lead to extremely adverse consequences not only for Iran and its neighbours, but for the entire international community. He stressed that a ground operation on Iranian territory would be particularly unacceptable and dangerous.

Russia remains firmly committed to facilitating diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of this crisis, and has put forward several proposals to help address differences over the Iranian nuclear programme. To this end, active contacts with Iranian representatives, leaders of the Gulf countries, as well as with Israel, and, naturally, the negotiating team of the United States will continue.

Putin noted that Ukraine is hitting civilian Russian targets.

Regarding a settlement in Ukraine, the US President emphasised the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and his readiness to do everything in his power to facilitate this. His authorised representatives will continue contacts with both Moscow and Kiev. Donald Trump said he believes that an agreement that would bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end is close.

Replying to a question from Trump, Vladimir Putin described the current situation along the line of contact, where Russian forces retain the strategic initiative and are pushing back the opposing side. It was also noted that since the beginning of 2025, Russia has handed over more than 20,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen, while Ukraine has returned just over 500 bodies of Russian servicemen.

Both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump expressed broadly similar views on the behaviour of the Kiev regime led by Zelensky, which, incited and supported by Europeans, is pursuing a course aimed at prolonging the conflict.

The Russian leader stated plainly that Kiev is resorting to overtly terrorist methods, targeting exclusively civilian facilities on Russian territory.

Russia and the US see “beneficial cooperation in the economic and energy spheres.”