Republicans Prepare to Surrender ICE to the Democrats

Senate Republicans are developing a plan to cave to Democrats. They proposed a funding framework for Homeland Security to end the shutdown. The framework would reopen and fund most of the agency, except for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Fox News reports.

Fox News also stated that it follows the first face-to-face meetings between Republicans and Democrats during the shutdown, as well as a last-minute meeting at the White House on Monday after President Donald Trump demanded that the GOP combine DHS funding with his prized Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said the framework would fund most of DHS, except for roughly $5.5 billion designated for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Senate Democrats previously tried to fund everything except ICE, but were blocked by Republicans who wanted to reopen the entire DHS, Fox says.

Opinion

We better hope the GOP doesn’t agree to judicial warrants.

I am not hearing that Republicans will pass the SAVE America voter ID law as part of this.

It looks like ICE won’t deport massively or at all as the open-borders Democrats demanded. Democrats also get to negate a win from the Big, beautiful bill?

Sen. Scott makes more sense to us than the RINOs who always concede, probably because they are members of the Uniparty.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he was a “no” on the deal, arguing the framework “doesn’t make any sense to me.”

“And this idea that it will get funded through a reconciliation package is a pipe dream. We’re not going to get a reconciliation package done,” Scott said.

“Look at the last one — the only reason it got done is because of the tax cuts. There are no tax cuts in this; there’s no pressure,” he continued.

They are only pretending they will get funding through reconciliation. Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski will never go for it. It’s a ruse, and it surrenders something Trump fought so hard for with the Republicans who care. Leader Thune is a disaster.

We are sorry for the TSA agents, but what about the harm from criminal illegal aliens and what ICE has had to go through?