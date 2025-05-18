President Trump Skewers President Autopen & the 2020 Election

Evidence keeps building that the 2020 election was filled with fraud. The latest confirmation is the release of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. As we have known for years, Biden was lost and in a mental fog throughout his presidency. Many believe he has Parkinson’s dementia.

In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump recalled the “AUTOPEN” scandal, which found that most documents signed by Biden used an autopen signature. One exception was the document where he dropped out of the 2024 race, suggesting Biden was unaware of the orders he signed.

“Whoever had control of the ‘AUTOPEN’ is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment. It is a major part of the real crime, THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” Trump fired off on Saturday morning.

“Millions and millions of people knew that, but the Radical Left Democrats waged a campaign of inoculation and innocence like none that had ever been waged before.

He continued, “THIS IS WHY THE UNSELECT COMMITTEE OF POLITICAL THUGS, WHO WERE GIVEN A FULL AND COMPLETE PARDON BY THE PERSON WHO WIELDED THE NOW ILLEGALLY USED AUTOPEN, DELETED AND DESTROYED ALL EVIDENCE AND INFORMATION FROM THEIR CORRUPT AND VICIOUS WITCH HUNT AGAINST ME, AND MANY OTHER PEOPLE, WHOSE LIVES WERE COMPLETELY SHATTERED AND DESTROYED BY THIS HISTORICALLY CRIMINAL EVENT.

“Remember, it all began with DIRTY COP James Comey, Obama, a hapless and cognitively impaired Sleepy Joe Biden, and my now very famous ACCUSATION that, “THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!” Whoever had control of the Autopen is just the beginning. The biggest crime of all is that THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED! I (MAGA!) WON THE ELECTION BY MILLIONS OF VOTES, AND EVERYONE KNOWS IT. GOD BLESS AMERICA, FOR THE FIGHT HAS JUST BEGUN!!!”

Former FBI Director James Comey recently suggested someone 86 President Trump.

