Treasury Sec. Puts Gotcha Girl Kristen Welker in Her Place

By
M Dowling
-
0
35

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent obliterated Kristen Welker’s gotcha questions. The administration comes in prepared. The media is disgusting.

It’s the Biden administration’s extraordinary spending that caused the problems.

“There is the growth, the potential growth of the debt. But what’s more important is that we grow the economy faster.

“Some of what we’ve seen over the past four years, and what we inherited; I inherited a 6.7% deficit to GDP, which was the highest deficit when we were not at war, not in a recession.

“So we’ve been trying to bring down the spending, and we are going to grow the revenue side. So we are going to grow the GDP faster than the debt grows, and that will stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio, which, even Secretary Yellen and I agree, is the most important.”


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments