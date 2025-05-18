Treasury Sec. Puts Gotcha Girl Kristen Welker in Her Place

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent obliterated Kristen Welker’s gotcha questions. The administration comes in prepared. The media is disgusting.

It’s the Biden administration’s extraordinary spending that caused the problems.

“There is the growth, the potential growth of the debt. But what’s more important is that we grow the economy faster.

“Some of what we’ve seen over the past four years, and what we inherited; I inherited a 6.7% deficit to GDP, which was the highest deficit when we were not at war, not in a recession.

“So we’ve been trying to bring down the spending, and we are going to grow the revenue side. So we are going to grow the GDP faster than the debt grows, and that will stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio, which, even Secretary Yellen and I agree, is the most important.”

Kristen Welker tries to forget there was a worldwide pandemic when reporting numbers, Scott Bessent quickly reminds her. “Let’s review: we were in the rescue portion of COVID. The Biden Administration was in the recovery portion.” pic.twitter.com/eqjj7rNZd3 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 18, 2025

Scott Bessent tells us that bringing back our important strategic industries can be the result of tariffs. But it is all so the result of national will. This Administration is running full speed to make sure that what we saw during Covid never happens again. pic.twitter.com/959yLRyuwz — Susan (@emma6USA) May 12, 2025

