DC AG Calls Trump’s Efforts a “Hostile Takeover”

By
M Dowling
-
0
19
Brian Schwalb at his presser three days ago

US Attorney General ordered the D.C. police to follow the directions of DEA head, Terry Cole. She also told the police to communicate with ICE and ignore sanctuary city policies.

Naturally, Democrats sued. They seem happy with their violent criminals and criminal aliens.

As we reported, the D.C. attorney general Brian Schwalb sued Donald Trump for trying to clean up D.C. which is suffering under rampant crime. He is calling the 30-day ‘takeover’ of the police, a “hostile takeover. President Trump drew the short straw in judges. He got anti-Trump Judge Ana Reyes.

Schwalb is seeking a temporary restraining order and to block U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Thursday night order naming the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration as D.C.’s “emergency police commissioner” with all the powers of the police chief.

It also aims to ensure that Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith remains in control of D.C.’s police department. The lawsuit comes less than a week after the historic federalization of D.C.’s police department.

“Congress did not grant the President authority to displace the Chief of Police, assert operational control over MPD or rescind MPD policies – as the Administration seeks to do,” Schwalb’s office said in a release announcing the suit.

Schwalb countered Bondi’s order and told the police to not listen to Mr. Cole or follow D.C.’s directives. That is very brazen.

What President Trump is doing is legal.

Announcing the federal takeover on Monday, Trump relied on Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act. In Trump’s Executive Order, he writes, “Effective immediately, the Mayor of the District of Columbia shall provide the services of the Metropolitan Police force for Federal purposes for the maximum period permitted under section 740 of the Home Rule Act.”

A lot of residents are happy about President Trump’s clean up.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments