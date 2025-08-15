DC AG Calls Trump’s Efforts a “Hostile Takeover”

US Attorney General ordered the D.C. police to follow the directions of DEA head, Terry Cole. She also told the police to communicate with ICE and ignore sanctuary city policies.

Naturally, Democrats sued. They seem happy with their violent criminals and criminal aliens.

As we reported, the D.C. attorney general Brian Schwalb sued Donald Trump for trying to clean up D.C. which is suffering under rampant crime. He is calling the 30-day ‘takeover’ of the police, a “hostile takeover. President Trump drew the short straw in judges. He got anti-Trump Judge Ana Reyes.

Schwalb is seeking a temporary restraining order and to block U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Thursday night order naming the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration as D.C.’s “emergency police commissioner” with all the powers of the police chief.

It also aims to ensure that Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith remains in control of D.C.’s police department. The lawsuit comes less than a week after the historic federalization of D.C.’s police department.

“Congress did not grant the President authority to displace the Chief of Police, assert operational control over MPD or rescind MPD policies – as the Administration seeks to do,” Schwalb’s office said in a release announcing the suit.

Schwalb countered Bondi’s order and told the police to not listen to Mr. Cole or follow D.C.’s directives. That is very brazen.

What President Trump is doing is legal.

Announcing the federal takeover on Monday, Trump relied on Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act. In Trump’s Executive Order, he writes, “Effective immediately, the Mayor of the District of Columbia shall provide the services of the Metropolitan Police force for Federal purposes for the maximum period permitted under section 740 of the Home Rule Act.”

JUST IN: Leftists have gathered to HECKLE AND BOO police officers fighting vioIent crime in Washington, DC THIS is how far gone the Democrat Party is. WE THE PEOPLE back the blue! KEEP FIGHTING, OFFICERS! pic.twitter.com/FFlUgAx8Mn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 14, 2025

A lot of residents are happy about President Trump’s clean up.

People in DC are already feeling the benefits of Trump taking over “I came all the way down Pennsylvania Avenue this morning. So peaceful here. I don’t smell no weed. I don’t see no homeless people.” pic.twitter.com/xVfcdUuYHJ — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) August 13, 2025

DC resident on Trump cleaning up the city: “The best thing to happen to this city in decades” pic.twitter.com/Aig7Hd15OG — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 14, 2025