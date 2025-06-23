President Trump Thanked Iran for Giving Notice & Their Weak Response

President Trump’s statement on Iran after the bombing of US military bases made note of their weak response. He thanked them for giving him notice before the bombings.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done,” Trump said on Truth Social.

The president also revealed that the U.S. received early notice about the attack, which he thanked Iran for as it allowed for no casualties on the base.

He added, “Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” he said.

Trump then turned to signal toward all sides standing down in a conflict that pulled the U.S. into attacking Iran’s three nuclear facilities following a days-long campaign by Israel who continues to strike inside the country. President Trump has said he has no intention of any more action in the region and wants only peace and harmony.

