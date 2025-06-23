Republican Sen. Murkowski Is Open to Becoming a Democrat

Fake Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who votes mostly with the Democrats, said she is open to leaving the GOP if they pick up three seats.

Is she a plant? Her claim is that she is motivated only by what is good for Alaska.

Murkowski said her problem with switching parties is she doesn’t think the Democrat Party is much better. Is she kidding? The Democrat Party is insane.

Part of the interview was her pretending how real she is.

BREAKING – Senator Lisa Murkowski says she is open to leaving the GOP, becoming an independent, and voting alongside Democrats if they manage to pick up three senate seats. pic.twitter.com/TQQJHLRs80 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 23, 2025

