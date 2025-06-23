Republican Sen. Murkowski Is Open to Becoming a Democrat

By
M Dowling
-
6
23

Fake Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who votes mostly with the Democrats, said she is open to leaving the GOP if they pick up three seats.

Is she a plant? Her claim is that she is motivated only by what is good for Alaska.

Murkowski said her problem with switching parties is she doesn’t think the Democrat Party is much better. Is she kidding? The Democrat Party is insane.

Part of the interview was her pretending how real she is.


Popeye
Popeye
1 minute ago

Another stanky RINO.

Rod Martin
Rod Martin
35 minutes ago

This is where ranked voting gets you.

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
31 seconds ago
Reply to  Rod Martin

Yep. The situation in New York City is even worse.

Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
37 minutes ago

Trade her for Fetterman.

Travis
Travis
41 minutes ago

We’ve been wanting her to leave for years. Then we don’t need to bother trying to primary her anymore.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Travis
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
46 minutes ago

What a joke! This selfish person (I will not honor “it” by calling it a lady) is delusional, believing “it” is the balance of power in the US. The Republican Party should throw this ‘senator’ out of the party now.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Peter B. Prange,
