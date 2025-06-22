Breaking! Where’s Iran’s Enriched Uranium?

M Dowling
India Today reported that new intelligence showing cargo trucks transporting something, presumably uranium, out of Fordow. Iran said they took the uranium out of Fordow and Natanz. They are trying to say the attack was futile.

The trucks appeared on the 19th and 20th, and that intel possibly spurred the attack.

The US was too late to get the uranium, but these facilities were centrifuges and they are likely destroyed.

However, the uranium was enriched and could be used for dirty bombs, a lot of dirty bombs. Israel could have hit the trucks before they loaded up.

The US hit Fordow and Natanz and the technology center at Isfahan

The before and after of Fordow:

The Iranian regime built the core of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant 260 feet deep inside a mountain to protect it from airstrikes. The site contains advanced uranium centrifuge cascades, which are necessary for producing the fuel needed to create nuclear warheads.

The site is not only constructed deep into a mountain to withstand airstrikes, but is also protected by anti-aircraft batteries, which had sustained strikes from Israeli forces the week prior to the U.S. strike. Due to its location so far underground, military experts believe only the American bunker buster bombs were capable of damaging it.

The US used 12 bunker busters at Fordow at a cost of $2.1 billion apiece.


Neil
Neil
3 seconds ago

Whatever. For months or years they denied it even existed. Now they say moved it.

0
Reply
MGM
MGM
23 minutes ago

Not $2.5 billion each. $3.5 million each according to the government.

2
Reply
Joe Biden's Krud
Joe Biden's Krud
38 minutes ago

$25 billion dollars… literally pounding sand!!

0
Reply
Joe Biden's Krud
Joe Biden's Krud
39 minutes ago

$25 billion dollars Up In Smoke!!

The US used 12 bunker busters at Fordow at a cost of $2.1 billion apiece. And the cost of the other two sites? This is Joe Biden spending, is he still in charge?

0
Reply
TJ RUBICON
TJ RUBICON
40 minutes ago

If Israel determines the location of that enriched uranium and hits it, intense radiation explodes across Iran. Jeremiah 49:36 “I will bring against Elam the four winds from the four quarters of heaven; I will scatter them to the four winds, and there will not be a nation where Elam’s exiles do not go.”

1
Reply
Jaque
Jaque
1 hour ago

Three Boeing planes arrive from China earlier.
Hmmm. . .
The dirty leftists are at it again.

1
Reply
CB L
CB L
1 hour ago

And mashed potato Joe left $80 billion worth of equipment in Afghanistan as well as a multi-billion dollar airfield…..

7
Reply
