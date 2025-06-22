Breaking! Where’s Iran’s Enriched Uranium?

India Today reported that new intelligence showing cargo trucks transporting something, presumably uranium, out of Fordow. Iran said they took the uranium out of Fordow and Natanz. They are trying to say the attack was futile.

The trucks appeared on the 19th and 20th, and that intel possibly spurred the attack.

The US was too late to get the uranium, but these facilities were centrifuges and they are likely destroyed.

However, the uranium was enriched and could be used for dirty bombs, a lot of dirty bombs. Israel could have hit the trucks before they loaded up.

India Today is reporting that there may have been new intelligence that prompted US strikes on Iran. Satellite imagery recorded new activity around Fordow, including 16 cargo trucks, on June 19 and 20. pic.twitter.com/3tTrwu1K41 — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) June 22, 2025

The US hit Fordow and Natanz and the technology center at Isfahan

The before and after of Fordow:

Breaking: The bombs on Fordow targeted the two air shafts of the site. Six bombs (through three holes) were dropped on each shaft (total of 12 bombs). Photos below show the locations of air shafts (“before”) and strike holes (“after”) Before: After: pic.twitter.com/ItCzxFWHVB — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 22, 2025

The Iranian regime built the core of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant 260 feet deep inside a mountain to protect it from airstrikes. The site contains advanced uranium centrifuge cascades, which are necessary for producing the fuel needed to create nuclear warheads.

The site is not only constructed deep into a mountain to withstand airstrikes, but is also protected by anti-aircraft batteries, which had sustained strikes from Israeli forces the week prior to the U.S. strike. Due to its location so far underground, military experts believe only the American bunker buster bombs were capable of damaging it.

The US used 12 bunker busters at Fordow at a cost of $2.1 billion apiece.

CNN reports six B-2 bombers were used at the Fordow nuclear site alone. Each B-2 costs around $2.1 billion. 12 bunker buster bombs were dropped at Fordow. The GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) weighs 30K pounds and costs $3.2 million per bomb. pic.twitter.com/JAMg5kb9SP — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 22, 2025

