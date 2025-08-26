President Trump to Cracker Barrel’s Rescue

President Trump has some ideas on how to save Cracker Barrel from themselves. They are being torched for changing their logo, their decor and their theme of Southern charm and Americana.

Congratulations, Cracker, you got the most powerful man in the world to comment on your changes.

Some good advice from President Art of the Deal:

Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was “DEAD.” Good luck!

People are making hay out of this. However, their stock wasn’t doing all that well, and it does seem to be bouncing back today.

Great advice from President Trump pic.twitter.com/mxxfRfgIFy — Knowhatmatters (@LeeSide_10) August 26, 2025

Trump Orders Smithsonian To Display Exhibit Of Old Cracker Barrel Logo https://t.co/em0J7fTSzs pic.twitter.com/6w1HZwlLj6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 21, 2025

Dear Cracker Barrel, No one asked for this. Cracker Barrel ripped Paw Paw out of his chair and tossed his barrel—are they smoking crack? They ruined this Legacy! Shameful That’s why one day I want to open a Cousin T’s Diner—real homemade scratch Southern cooking, no… pic.twitter.com/5snnzvXelt — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 26, 2025