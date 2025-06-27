President Trump Will Challenge Practice of Counting Illegals

After years of open borders and a massive invasion of unvetted, anonymous people from all around the world, the Trump administration is about to challenge the long-standing practice of putting illegal aliens in the US census for the purpose of political representation.

A recent study claims that based on 2020 census figures, before the massive influx, there would have been a negligible shift in the political map. Despite the study, if migrants had been excluded from the 2010 census, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, and North Carolina or would’ve gained a seat in the house While California would’ve lost three in Texas in Florida would’ve lost one.

It should be mentioned that’s when illegal aliens were afraid to acknowledge their existence on the census.

In any case illegal aliens are not Americans and they have no right to vote so why should they have political representation and power? What are your thoughts?

Estimate suggest that it would mean as many as 27 seats for Republicans. The census is used to apportion seats in the House of Representatives. It then determines the number of votes each state gets in the electoral college for selecting the president. It drives the flow of trillions of dollars in government funds to certain states.

President Trump tried to do this in his first term, but Biden overruled the policy before it was implemented. However, now he has red state attorneys general, and Republican legislators who want to clean up the census.

It will be legally fraught as is that of birthright citizenship.

The reality is that demographics are changing who we are, and many don’t like what we are becoming. Take the NYC communist Islamist mayoral candidate as one example. It didn’t take long for a manipulative Democrat to scream racism.

INSANE: Democrat Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI), tells White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who is Jewish, to go back to 1930’s Germany. Shame on him. This is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/7pkEnbt3i8 — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) June 26, 2025

