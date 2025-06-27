Sen. Tim ‘Sandinista’ Kaine from Virginia wants to restrict President Trump’s war power authority after the Iran bombings last weekend. He is putting forth a war powers resolution and says he has Republican support.

Kaine told Punchbowl News on Monday that he is privy to Senate GOP support of his resolution, saying that lawmakers have expressed interest in signing off on whether Congress and not just the president should have a say to attack other nations.

“I know I will have Republican support. How much is unclear,” Kaine said. “The day-to-day events will affect this…This is a very evolving situation.”

A vote that requires a simple majority for passage is expected to happen before the chamber’s July 4 recess, the senator added.

“It’s unconstitutional for a president to initiate a war like this without Congress,” Kaine said on Sunday. “Every member of Congress needs to vote on this.”

THERE WAS NO WAR. President Trump bombed three nuclear states in the rogue terrorist nation of Iran.

He may have some Republicans, but he doesn’t have Democrat Sen. Fetterman.

Sen. Fetterman on proposed War Powers Resolution: "I'm going to vote no on that simply because I would never want to restrict any future president, Republican or Democrat, to do this kind of military exercise that was very successful." pic.twitter.com/jubERYyxhO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 26, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email