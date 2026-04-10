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Home Home President Trump Will Use Iran’s Tactics Against Them! Blockade?

President Trump Will Use Iran’s Tactics Against Them! Blockade?

By
M Dowling
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0
83

If Iran doesn’t negotiate towards a peace resolution, the US plans to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. Then the Iranians can block what they want, but we’re not going to let anything out of the Strait of Hormuz, including Chinese ships. The game of Uncle with Iran will have changed. It will be the game of Uncle with America, John Solomon of Just the News said.

Currently, the administration is loading up ships with the best weapons, and as negotiations begin, he will take military action if negotiations fail. We’ll know in about 24 hours, he said.

As I’ve said, I don’t see President Trump destroying the infrastructure.

President Trump’s posts today were characteristically tough.

Here is what we are dealing with: years and generations of bad upbringing.

This is the ridiculous UN.

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