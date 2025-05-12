President Trump Will Visit the Middle East, Israel Vows No Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates this week during his trip to the Middle East. The media is focusing on Israel and Iran, and President Trump obviously doesn’t want to ignore Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE>

“Trump can easily score a win by reassuring them of America’s strategic commitment to the region, demonstrating consistent messaging and generally rising above the fray,” analysts Elizabeth Dent and Simon Henderson of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy wrote Friday.

President Trump is not visiting Israel. However, his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit.

Israel’s Concerns

Israel is concerned that President Trump also plans not to bomb Houthis, and Houthis promised to stop their attacks on American vessels in the Red Sea. Attacks on Israel do not appear to be part of the deal.

Also of concern for Israel is that a deal with Iran would be too weak.

President Trump has given Israel free rein in Gaza and blames Hamas for civilian casualties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there will be a temporary pause in fighting to allow Alexander’s safe passage from Gaza, but added that fighting would continue after the pause.

“Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind,” Netanyahu’s office said, noting that it was military pressure that forced Hamas to release the hostage.

“The negotiations will continue under fire, during preparations for an intensification of the fighting.”

A Palestinian State?

A diplomatic source is quoted by The Jerusalem Post as saying, “President Donald Trump will issue a declaration regarding the State of Palestine and American recognition of it, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas.”

The source also added, “If an announcement of American recognition of the State of Palestine is made, it will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East, and more countries will join the Abraham Accords.”

The media is stirring the pot on this issue with their usual evil intent.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was quick to deny the rumors, saying Israel still has no better friend than the U.S.

