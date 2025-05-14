The Amazing Qatar Greeting of President Donald Trump

M Dowling
The Emir of Qatar said to President Trump today “You are the first American President to officially visit Qatar, so we’re very honored.” It’s better than ignoring nations who have tremendous influence in the world.

Qatar signed a purchase agreement for 160 Boeing planes, the largest order in its history. Boeing has a $200 billion deal.

Hillary Clinton sniped, “No one gives someone a $400 million jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious.” However, Jerry Dunleavy reminded us all on X that the Clinton Foundation received a million dollars from Qatar. What did they want from her?

Besides, the jet isn’t going to Donald Trump. It’s gifted to the US Department of Defense.

This is pretty funny:

Qatar has issues, and has funded terrorism. However, Trump’s policy is no wars and no condemnation of other’s societies. Make peace, good business deals, help each other and end wars.

That sounds like a novel approach and better than fighting with everyone.

It will be hard for Democrats to claim the world hates Donald Trump. Joe Biden never received a welcome like this anywhere.


