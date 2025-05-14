The Amazing Qatar Greeting of President Donald Trump

The Emir of Qatar said to President Trump today “You are the first American President to officially visit Qatar, so we’re very honored.” It’s better than ignoring nations who have tremendous influence in the world.

Qatar signed a purchase agreement for 160 Boeing planes, the largest order in its history. Boeing has a $200 billion deal.

Hillary Clinton sniped, “No one gives someone a $400 million jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious.” However, Jerry Dunleavy reminded us all on X that the Clinton Foundation received a million dollars from Qatar. What did they want from her?

Besides, the jet isn’t going to Donald Trump. It’s gifted to the US Department of Defense.

This is pretty funny:

ABC: "What do you say to people who view that luxury jet as a personal gift to you?"@POTUS: "You're ABC Fake News right?… You should be embarrassed asking that question. They're giving us a free jet. I could say no… I want to pay you $1B… Or I could say thank you." pic.twitter.com/Q22i73Asle — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2025

Qatar has issues, and has funded terrorism. However, Trump’s policy is no wars and no condemnation of other’s societies. Make peace, good business deals, help each other and end wars.

That sounds like a novel approach and better than fighting with everyone.

It will be hard for Democrats to claim the world hates Donald Trump. Joe Biden never received a welcome like this anywhere.

Qatar’s police are now rolling in red @Tesla Cybertrucks. @ElonMusk’s ride of the future just became the official motorcade escort. Even the cops love Tesla. pic.twitter.com/EUnJcd3cJY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 14, 2025

HOLY SH*T Look at this warm Welcome Qatar has given President Trump throughout the City This is what RESPECT looks like pic.twitter.com/otlrha5QUl — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 14, 2025

President Trump salutes as The Star-Spangled Banner plays in Doha, Qatar. Trump is standing next to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the leader of Qatar. Great having a POTUS again who respects the US national anthem!pic.twitter.com/F2ymLL7HRD — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2025

I am at a loss of words. The Emir of Qatar puts on a Sword Dance Ceremony just for President Trump The World is healing thanks to Donald Trump ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qhk3UaOQQr — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 14, 2025

Look at the entrance Trump just made at the royal palace in Qatar. Like something out of a movie. pic.twitter.com/IOtZ0b9cOR — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 14, 2025

