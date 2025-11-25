President Xi Calls Trump Over Taiwan, Trump Calls Takaichi

According to the Wall Street Journal, in an unusual move, President Xi called President Trump to discuss Taiwan and Ukraine. If you can still believe the WSJ, they reported that Xi wanted to discuss Taiwan and Trump steered him to Ukraine.

The two issues—Taiwan and Ukraine—are both sensitive for U.S.-China relations, but they are rarely linked in discussions between the two leaders. Xi made the outreach, people close to Beijing said, turning the high-level communication into a rare diplomatic overture from China.

“I just had a very good telephone call with President Xi of China. We discussed many topics including Ukraine/Russia, fentanyl, soybeans and other farm products, etc. We have done a good, and very important, deal for our great farmers—and it will only get better. Our relationship with China is extremely strong!” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social after the call with Xi.

Xi’s comments to Trump on Taiwan, specifically that the country’s “return to China is an integral part of the post-war international order.”

“Noting that China and the United States fought shoulder to shoulder against fascism and militarism, Xi said that given what is going on, it is even more important for the two sides to jointly safeguard the victory of World War II (WWII),” Xinhua, the Chinese state news agency said was discussed in the call between Trump and Xi.

China and Japan currently have poor relations.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke with Donald Trump on Tuesday, hours after the US president held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a time of rising tensions over Taiwan between east Asia’s two biggest economies.

The new Prime Minister has been exchanging barbs with China over threats to Taiwan/Taipei and is very concerned.