The Ukraine-Russia talks failed after one hour this morning. President Zelensky’s opener to the peace talks was bragging about the attack inside Russia.

For their part, the Russian Federation forces have conquered 20 settlements this past week. However, the Ukrainian droning of jets deep into Russia was a major PR coup.

Mood at the Istanbul talks — Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov cracks a smile, while Putin’s aide Medinsky remains serious pic.twitter.com/9TDU3xBzQ3 — RT (@RT_com) June 2, 2025

Reports say the US did not know about the Ukraine drone attack 3,000 miles into Russia before the attack. The EU, Ukraine and people in the US government want war, and they might not be informing him.

Special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg admitted that Russia not wanting NATO on its border is a fair concern. We know it is. The US media and politicians continually gaslight us on the issue, playing a sick game.

One of President Zelenksy’s demands is that the US military take up residence in Ukraine to protect them ad infinitum. The war began in part because NATO was in Ukraine.

Gen. Keith Kellogg admits Russia's concerns about NATO expansion are "fair" pic.twitter.com/Bgpqe7TDi3 — Jungle Journey (@JnglJourney) May 30, 2025

Kellogg also admits that the West is fighting the proxy war against Russia using Ukraine. It’s not news, but admitting it is. NATO had declared war on Russia under Joe Biden, and now we are stuck with it.

So here we have Keith Kellogg acknowledging that the West is fighting a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/V0dJnDZcyl — Richard (@ricwe123) June 1, 2025

