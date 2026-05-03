Without Proper Oversight, Horseshoe Solar Punctures the Aquafer

In this clip, activist Alexandra Fasulo describes the environmental damage caused by Horseshoe Solar. It looks like the company lacks sufficient oversight and operates outside the press’s and public’s watchful eye. Reportedly, permits are rubber-stamped.

The company punctured the aquifer. People are without water or have tainted water. Farms were flooded.

Residents of Rush, New York, have experienced vibrations and water issues since the Horseshoe Solar Energy Project aquifer puncture, with some believing Invenergy should pay for public water due to the incident.

The company drilled 400 feet under the river, punctured the aquifer, and drilled on sacred Seneca Indian grounds.

Bureaucrats are making decisions unchecked. This will go nationwide if not stopped.