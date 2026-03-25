Sheridan Was Murdered in a Criminal Sanctuary & Soulless Officials Don’t Care

A heartless mayor and governor in Chicago don’t care about the people. They won’t lose sleep over the very young Sheridan Gorman. Her family will suffer forever because of the laws they put in place.

There are many Sheridans.

Mayor Johnson on Wednesday held a press conference to discuss a new city while holding a sign reading “Abolish ICE.” That was the winning entry of a plow-naming contest. What a disgrace.

“This name derives from our city’s legacy of standing up for justice, dignity, and the rights of all people, no matter where they come from,” Johnson said while stand in front a large salt dome. “I want to take this moment to reiterate that Chicago does not want ICE on our streets, in our airports, nor in our city. Chicago believes in abolishing ICE.”

When a man in the crowd shouted that Mayor Johnson was celebrating the harm caused by violent illegals, the man was removed.

Truth is not allowed, especially when the mayor is modeling cruelty.

From Heartless Mayor to Soulless Governor

Sheridan Gorman, a girl of 18, was shot and executed last Thursday morning while walking with friends along the Chicago waterfront. The governor then walked the area to show how safe it was.

He had put flowers on the site where Renee Good died. She is the woman who taunted law enforcement and rammed one of the agents with her van. Do you know where Pritzker didn’t lay flowers?

He didn’t leave any on the pier where Sheridan was murdered.

Sheridan wanted to see the Northern Lights on Thursday night when Jose Medina-Medina, an illegal alien shoplifter, executed her.

The absurdity doesn’t stop there.

President Trump is trying to protect these innocents. So what does Gov. JD Pritzker do? He had the unmitigated gall to blame him for the murder.

🚨 JUST IN: Angel mom Jennifer Bos GOES NUCLEAR on Democrats who blame Trump for illegal aliens killing Americans “HOW DARE THEY! [JB] Pritzker needs to point the finger directly at HIMSELF!” “These are HIS policies, HIS laws!” Pritzker must resign NOW. pic.twitter.com/YA4ANHNQmm — John John Jnr (@kikolara23) March 25, 2026

Pritzker always talks about the fake comprehensive immigration reform, which is amnesty for all the future Democrats who came in illegally. Pritzker also says Trump isn’t doing anything about the worst of the worst. What is he talking about? Trump tried.

Jose Medina Medina is evil, and God will judge him, but what about a mayor and governor,who behave in this manner? They skate?