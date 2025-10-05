Pritzker Wants ICE Out of Chicago, Trump Wants to Save Lives

Gov. Pritzker has no respect for the law and seems to think it’s okay for dozens of people to be murdered in Chicago every month. President Trump said Pritzker must be afraid for his life and must be under threat because how else could he say everything was going well?

“He’s afraid for his life,” President Trump said of Pritzker. “Somehow, when you can have 40 or 50 people killed over the last couple of months, hundreds of people wounded, there’s no place like that in the world. Hundreds of people wounded, 50,55 people shot and killed.

“And Pritzker gets up and says, what a wonderful place it is. They need help.

“Washington, DC is now a safe place. You’re not going to get mugged or hit, you’re not going to get raped, you’re not going to get anything. Washington, DC went from a hellhole to a safe place.” …

“I believe the politicians are under threat, because there’s no way somebody can say that things are wonderful in Chicago, almost 55, I think it was 55 people over a short period of time have been murdered in Chicago, have been shot; 222 people over a short period of time have been hit, have been wounded, not died, but 55 people died over a short period of time.

“You’re telling me, there’s no city in the world like that. We’re going to straighten it out. And I think that Pritzker, he’s not a stupid person. I think that Pritzker is afraid for his life.”

Watch:

President Trump: “I really believe [Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker] is afraid for his life somehow when you can have 40 or 50 people kiIIed over the last couple of months. Hundreds of people wounded. There’s no place like that in the world.” “Portland is different — that’s a bunch… pic.twitter.com/O8dI1YNVT0 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 5, 2025

America’s coming back. Never give up!