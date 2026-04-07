Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Isn’t Ruling Iran

A new intelligence report claims the Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is unconscious. He is “unable to be involved in any decision-making.” The 56-year-old alleged ruler has not been seen or heard from since he was injured during the initial Feb. 28 strikes. The strikes killed his father, Ali Khamenei, and much of his family.

He is currently undergoing medical treatment for a “severe” condition in the holy city of Qom, roughly 87 miles south of Tehran, according to an assessment obtained by The Times of London.

The Times of London:

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is incapacitated and receiving medical treatment in the holy city of Qom, according to an intelligence assessment which suggests he is not capable of running the country.

A diplomatic memo understood to be based on American and Israeli intelligence and shared with Gulf allies suggests that Khamenei, the son of the killed long-time leader Ali Khamenei, is unconscious and being treated for a “severe” medical condition.

The memo, seen by The Times, reveals the supreme leader’s location for the first time. The central city, 87 miles south of Tehran, is considered sacred in Shia Islam.

“Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime,” the memo based on US and Israeli intelligence reads.

“Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime,” it reads.

The IRGC and Basij are running the country, and they appear to have appointed a religious leader whom they knew couldn’t lead.

Iran tried to trick us with the AI-generated video: