Soros Philly DA Krasner Says Trump Doesn’t Care About Public Safety

The Soros district attorney in Philadelphia, Larry Krasner, who lets minority criminals free for serious crimes doesn’t like the police or Donald Trump. He was a Civil Rights attorney. He is a pro-criminal leftist.

Take the case of the Russian-born Tajikistan terrorist. He picked Philly to hide and no one there cared. ICE arrested the accused Al-Qaida member in the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, without help from local authorities. They won’t cooperate with ICE.

The terrorist crossed illegally in 2023. The Biden administration released him after they didn’t check his background as millions poured into the country.

Tajikistan was kind enough to tell us where he was and ICE grabbed him in Philadelphia in the early morning hours.

Krasner created an immigration counsel position in his office for the purpose of lowering charges against foreign nationals to help them avoid deportation, his office has previously stated.

The United States, and in this case, Philadelphia, became a safe haven for criminals and terrorists under Democrat leadership and will again if they come back into power. Philadelphia and all sanctuary cities still are sanctuaries for them.

Krasner looked for a way to recharge Pennsylvanians who were pardoned by President Trump for J6 parading.

He sued Elon Musk for giving away a million dollars to voters. With all the crime, that is what he worried about.

Krasner worries about white supremacists at all times, but never captured one. Fancy that.

This is what he claims about President Trump and lied about J6ers killing five police officers:

PHILLY DA: “President Trump doesn’t like public safety. He’s a convicted criminal himself.” “He caused the deaths of 5 law enforcement officers on Jan. 6.” pic.twitter.com/bd5582Il2D — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2025

Lord of the Flies Philly has one of the worst crime rates in the country.