Professor Just Came Back from Berlin & the “Chilling” Attack on Speech

The EU is moving hard left and dragging free nations with them. The Slavic nations are especially targets, along with the USA. The Commissioners just fined Elon Musk $140 million for his X free speech platform. They gave him 60 days to comply and then will fine him a lot more. Sec. Rubio said we will not tolerate it.

Silencing citizens is evil. Europe is becoming communist-like in their views on free speech.

Prominent constitutional professor Jonathan Turley warned of the danger after going to Berlin. He found what was happening to be CHILLING.

Dr. Turley said only TWO people at the World Forum were defending free speech. The rest of the room was demanding coordinated censorship—not just across Europe, but against Americans.

And here is what the professor testified: European regulators want U.S. speech controlled by EU law. Platforms are being threatened with ruinous fines. International bodies now expect enforcement against U.S. citizens.

Silence is being globalized through regulation, not debate

He added that Hillary Clinton personally intensified this push—calling on the EU to weaponize the Digital Services Act when Elon Musk acquired Twitter. That should come as no surprise. When she was Secretary of State, she called for cooperation with Islamic blasphemy laws. She is the person who sued filmmakers for making a film about her that she didn’t like (Hillary, the Movie). That was the Citizen’s United case.

